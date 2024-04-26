Jackson Powers-Johnson leads list of Ducks among best available players in 2024 NFL Draft

It was Bo Nix’s time to shine in the first round and the first night of the NFL draft as the Denver Broncos selected the Oregon quarterback No. 12 overall.

Of course, Nix isn’t the only Duck that will be a part of the selection process. According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson Powers-Johnson leads the list of best Ducks still available as the draft goes on for Friday and Saturday.

Overall, JPJ comes in at No. 5 in the best available. This is what they had to say about the Oregon center.

“Powers-Johnson possesses starting-caliber power and finesse traits at center or guard for both zone or man/gap-blocking concepts,” PFF said.”He is dominant enough at his position to be considered a top-20 talent.”

Next on their list of 100 is Oregon receiver Troy Franklin, who would be a great addition for any team. Franklin is listed as the No. 6 best available player, per PFF.

Franklin might get lost in the shuffle of a loaded wide receiver class, but he shouldn’t. His smoothness comes from his athletic profile and his confidence in knowing how to win at the position. He needs to continue to get stronger, but he is a competitive player who can be a good WR2 for a vertical NFL offense.

Also on the list is defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus at No. 35, running back Bucky Irving at No. 48 and defensive back Khyree Jackson at No. 56.

We will see where everyone ends up getting drafted, and whether they hear their names called on Friday or Saturday, but it should be an entertaining couple of days for Duck fans.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire