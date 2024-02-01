Jackson Powers-Johnson highlighted as one of top performers at Senior Bowl

Everyone at Oregon knows how good center Jackson Powers-Johnson is and now all of the NFL scouts know how good he is.

The Rimington Award winner is impressing those in attendance at the Senior Bowl as his draft stock is rising despite going through drills with a bum hamstring.

He suffered the injury during training leading up to the Senior Bowl activities and JPJ had to exit practice early. According to The Oregonian’s James Crepea, Powers-Johnson will not participate in the remainder of the practices, or the game on Saturday.

But according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Powers-Johnson has done enough already to show what he can do on the next level. Garafolo pointed out that Powers-Johnson has played all along the offensive line and even on the defensive side of the ball.

NFL scouts love flexibility and that should be in Powers-Johnson’s corner in the future.

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork live from the @seniorbowl on #Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson, whose solid showing on Day 1 is even more impressive considering he’s working through a hamstring injury suffered in training. He left practice early today. pic.twitter.com/WSRRdW80Jc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire