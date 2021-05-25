Jackson Palmer, Nathan Smith square off at USGA Amateur Four-Ball

Paul Schofield, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
May 25—Two of the top amateur players in Western Pennsylvania, Murrysville's Jackson Palmer and Brookville's Nathan Smith, will square off Tuesday at the United States Golf Association's Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

They meet in the Round of 16.

Jackson and Davis Chatfield won 2-up against fourth seed Scott Harvey and Todd Mitchell. Chatfield and Jackson are seeded 29th.

Smith and his teammate Todd White, seeded 13th, defeated Justin Arcano and Justin Ngan, 5 and 4, in the Round of 32.

