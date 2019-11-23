Jackson outduels Grogan as UTSA tops Wiley 90-68

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Jhivvan Jackson had 31 points to out-duel Taylan Grogan and carry UTSA to a 90-68 win over Wiley on Friday night. Grogan led the Wildcats with 30 points.

Keaton Wallace had 14 points for UTSA (1-5), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Atem Bior added 11 points.

A layup by Grogan drew NAIA-member Wiley within a point, 47-46, with 13:41 remaining in the second half but UTSA scored the next seven points. Later in the half, Wiley was within 59-52 with 7:36 to go before the Roadrunners went on a 22-7 run to put the game in hand.

Travious Grubbs had 13 points for the Wildcats. Devin Ellis added 12 points.

UTSA matches up against Prairie View at home next Saturday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com