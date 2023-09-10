Jackson Mathews, grandson of former Tennessee football assistant, commits to Vols

Jackson Mathews, a three-star defensive back with a Tennessee football connection, committed to the Vols on Sunday.

He is the grandson of Doug Mathews, who was a UT assistant under coach Johnny Majors in the 1980s. And Doug Mathews now hosts “Football Saturday” and “Big Orange Sunday” on 104.5-FM.

Jackson Mathews is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville. In four games this season, he has two interceptions, a punt return for a TD and another score as a receiver.

UT sees Mathews as a safety or nickelback. He also received scholarship offers from Arkansas State and Ball State, according to 247Sports.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jackson Mathews, grandson of former Tennessee football assistant, commits to Vols