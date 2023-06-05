Jackson Mathews, grandson of former Tennessee football assistant, offered by Vols

Jackson Mathews' first Power 5 college football offer is one with special meaning.

It's where his grandfather once coached.

The Christ Presbyterian Academy senior cornerback, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete, was offered by Tennessee on Sunday. The Vols see him as a safety or nickelback.

His grandfather Doug Mathews was an assistant under former Tennessee coach Johnny Majors in the 1980s, where he spent time as the Vols defensive coordinator and coached the secondary during part of his tenure. Doug is now the host of Football Saturday and Big Orange Sunday on 104.5-FM.

"(The offer) is special because my grandfather coached there and growing up going there to games. It's one I've always wanted," Jackson said.

Jackson went to a Tennessee on Saturday for a football camp. He was able to get significant work with assistant Willie Martinez, who worked with the defensive backs. Jackson said there were only six there.

"We were able to be coached really well," Jackson said. "I did really well. "There was a bunch of stuff I'd been working on a lot."

Jackson also has an offer from Ball State. He had 66 total tackles in 2022 with four interceptions for the Lions, who reached the Division II-AA state championship game. He had 21 tackles and a forced fumble as a sophomore.

He is one of at least four CPA seniors with Power 5 offers, including linebacker Crews Law, cornerback Ondre Evans and offensive tackle John Wayne Oliver.

"We have a ton of guys working hard and want to win," Jackson said. "Most people only see Crews, John Wayne and Ondre. People don't see the guys in the background that are dogs that are doing everything they can to win regardless if they are getting any (college) looks."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football offers Jackson Mathews, grandson of former Vols assistant