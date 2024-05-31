Jackson Lumen Christi wins second straight district championship

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Lumen Christi girls soccer team has yet to allow a goal this postseason. The Titans posted their third consecutive shutout in a 5-0 win over Lansing Christian in Thursday night’s district championship game.

Lumen Christi held a 1-0 lead at halftime thanks to a goal from Brooke Lefere. Early in the second half, a goal by sophomore Codi Ruge pushed the lead to 2-0.

The 2-0 score held until there were less than 10 minutes to go in the game, but the Titans scored three more times in a two-minute span to pull away late. Ruge and Paityn Petitto finished with two goals apiece.

This was the third straight year Jackson Lumen Christi and Lansing Christian have met in the district championship game. The Pilgrims won the first meeting in 2022 but Thursday night’s win gives the Titans back-to-back district championships.

“This is actually my fourth year coaching, so this senior class was my first freshman class,” said head coach Blake Newman-Gillig. “So I think this year means a lot to me and [assistant coach Bill Rappleye] because this is the first time that we’ve had the program for a full term here and I think it’s showing. I think it’s showing by how they’re playing and we’ve been trying to be really consistent in our style of play for the last four years and we had a really big freshman class last year. So I’m expecting us to keep this momentum going and hopefully we can keep building as the new players come in, adapting them to our style of play and keep playing fast, keep possessing, keep building out of the back.”

This spring marked Lumen Christi’s first season in the Detroit Catholic High School League, and playing in such a challenging conference helped the Titans prepare for the playoffs.

“We’ve played really tough teams, like top teams in the state, and it’s really prepared us well for our district games,” said Ruge.

Lumen Christi has a 10-7 record this season but has outscored opponents 15-0 in its three playoff games.

The Titans will play Manchester in the regional semifinals next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Riverview Gabriel Richard High School.

Lumen Christi also played Manchester in the regional semifinals last year and won 2-1 in overtime before falling to Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett in the regional championship game.

