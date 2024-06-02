Jackson Lumen Christi wins district title behind King’s nine-inning shutout

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Lumen Christi edged out Olivet for a 1-0 win in Saturday’s district championship game, finding a way to scratch a run across in the ninth inning of a remarkable pitchers’ duel between the Titans’ Gabe King and the Eagles’ Lalo Aguirre.

King and Aguirre put up zero after zero with incredible efficiency, keeping their respective pitch counts low enough to keep throwing when the game went to extra innings still scoreless.

The Eagles threatened with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth inning, but King induced a ground ball back to him that started a 1-2-3 double play, and then struck out the next hitter to escape the jam.

Similarly, the Titans put two runners in scoring position with nobody out in the top of the seventh, but Aguirre got out of trouble unscathed via a popout to shallow right and back-to-back strikeouts.

With one out in the top of the ninth, the Eagles made a pitching change. The Titans finally broke through moments later on an RBI single down the left field line by Nathan Hinkley.

Down to their final at-bats, Olivet again put traffic on the basepaths in the bottom of the ninth. The Eagles loaded the bases with two outs, but King came up clutch once again with a strikeout to end the game and secure the district championship.

“It’s just thrilling, you know?” King said of the final out. “Part of me was like ‘thank God’ because I didn’t really hit that good. So, I want to win for my teammates, not just for myself, and being able to do that, it feels really good.”

“We’ve kind of had this mantra of ‘find a way’ all year and that’s what we talk about is just find a way,” added head coach Phil Clifford. “Keep working hard and we’ll find a way to win. When we start [the playoffs], it was basically eight games to win a state championship. So we’re just kind of counting down as we go. So five more!”

King’s final line included nine shutout innings and seven strikeouts. Aguirre threw 8 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and was charged with the one run.

Coming into the game, both teams were ranked in the top 15 in the state in Div. 3 in the latest MHSBCA poll. Olivet was ranked No. 7 and Jackson Lumen Christi was ranked No. 15.

Jackson Lumen Christi gets to host regionals and will play Napoleon in the regional semifinals Friday night at 5 p.m.

