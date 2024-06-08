Jackson Lumen Christi punches ticket to state semifinals

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Lumen Christi defeated Lansing Catholic 5-0 in the regional championship Saturday morning and then beat Clare 10-1 in the state quarterfinals later in the day to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016.

The Titans have let pitching and defense lead the way for them all postseason long, and Saturday was no different.

Lumen Christi’s offense scored five runs in the first two innings of the regional championship against Lansing Catholic, and that was more than enough run support for senior pitcher Gabe King.

King threw six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts. He got help from his defense when he needed it too, and the Titans turned a crisp 5-4-3 double play to end the fifth inning.

“[Defense is] just what we live and that’s what we play through,” King said. “We’ve always had a good defense. I trust my defense when I pitch so I’m allowed to pitch aggressive because I know my defense will make the play and that’s why I’m able to keep hitters off-balance is because I can trust if they do put it in play, my defense will make the plays.”

The victory over Lansing Catholic gave the Titans their first regional championship since 2021.

The Titans then had a few hours to regroup and get ready to play again while Clare battled Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian in the regional championship on the other side of the bracket. Clare led 4-0 in the sixth inning before NorthPointe Christian made a late rally, but the Pioneers were able to hang on for a 4-3 victory and set up the showdown with the Titans in the state quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Lumen Christi again raced out to an early lead. The Titans scored three runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Kash Kalahar, an RBI double by Ben Gaston and another RBI single by Nathan Hinkley.

Lumen Christi continued to add to the lead as the game wore on, but once again, those first inning runs were really all the run support the Titans’ pitching staff needed. Timmy Crowley shut out the Pioneers through five innings before running into some trouble in the sixth. He gave way to King after loading the bases with no one out, but King worked out of the jam and allowed just one run.

Incredibly, the Titans have played six games this postseason and have given up just three total runs.

The resounding 10-1 victory over Clare sends the Titans into the Div. 3 State Semifinals. Lumen Christi will face Charlevoix at 9 a.m. Thursday at McLane Stadium on Michigan State’s campus.

It will be Lumen Christi’s first trip to the state semifinals since 2016, and the number of close calls the program has had in recent years makes this trip to MSU extra gratifying. The Titans lost in the regional championship last year, lost in the regional semifinals in 2022, and lost in the state quarterfinals in 2021.

“We’ve pushed the last few years, we’ve lost in the regional finals, and to actually get over that hurdle this year is just, it’s tremendous for the program and for these kids,” said head coach Phil Clifford. “We’ve got a lot of younger guys on this team and when they see this, they just get hungry and they want it more.”

“I was there when we won it back in 2016 as a little kid and now to win it being on the team is really special,” added Crowley.

The baseball team’s run to the state semifinals also continues what’s been an impressive school year for all of Jackson Lumen Christi athletics. The Titans won a state championship in football, a regional championship in boys basketball, and their girls soccer team will play in the state semifinals next week as well.

For Crowley, who played quarterback on the football team and was a starter on the basketball team, big games like the one he pitched in Saturday afternoon are nothing new.

“It obviously helps being here in other sports but it’s a different game and different people so it’s just great to do it [with this team],” Crowley said.

