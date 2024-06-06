Jackson Lumen Christi posts second straight shutout to advance to regional championship

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Lumen Christi baseball team is headed back to the regional championship game after posting a 2-0 shutout victory over Napoleon in Wednesday night’s regional semifinal.

Junior Nathan Hinkley pitched six shutout innings for the Titans, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. Gabe King came in for the save and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

In four postseason games, Lumen Christi has allowed just two total runs.

Hinkley, who drove in the only run in Lumen Christi’s 1-0 win over Olivet in the district championship game, has come up big time and time again for the Titans this spring.

“He’s been great for us all year and he catches for us, he pitches, he plays first, he hits,” said head coach Phil Clifford. “So he’s done an incredible job for us. Wherever we need him, he gets it done [and it was] just a great job today.”

The phrase “find a way” has served as the team’s mantra this season, and the Titans found a way to push two runs across against Napoleon’s Grant Bradley, a Michigan commit. Timmy Crowley got the scoring started with an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Brodie Gregory drove in the second run an inning later with a sacrifice fly to left field.

“We’ve seen some good teams that had some good pitching that we knew we were going to have low-scoring games going into it,” said Hinkley. “We’ve just got to have grit, have a dog mentality to keep playing, and we’ve got to find a way.”

The Titans have found their way into Saturday’s regional championship game against Lansing Catholic, which will be played at 10 a.m. at Rockford High School.

The Lansing Catholic vs. Lumen Christi game will be followed by a regional championship game featuring Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian vs. Clare. The winners will then play in the state quarterfinals late Saturday afternoon.

Last season, Jackson Lumen Christi fell 5-2 to Ottawa Lake Whiteford in the regional championship game. The Titans last won a regional championship in 2021.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.