Jackson Lumen Christi falls to Watervliet in Div. 3 State Championship game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Lumen Christi came up short in a 9-1 loss to Watervliet in the Div. 3 State Championship game on Saturday morning.

The Panthers used a three-run fourth inning and a five-run seventh to pull away from the Titans and win their first ever state championship.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings before Watervliet broke things open in the fourth. Lumen Christi responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Nathan Hinkley, but even though the Titans finished the game with seven hits, that would be the only run they could muster.

Despite their disappointment in the result, the Titans kept perspective postgame about all they accomplished this season.

“To make a run like this is special,” said head coach Phil Clifford. “It’s like I told our guys, I know they’re disappointed but keep their heads up high because this is a team that is in the history books now at Lumen Christi and it’s a special team.”

Lumen Christi will bring back a lot of talent next season but loses a strong group of five seniors: Colin Wilson, Gannon Shore, Gabe King, Blake Hetherington and Ryan Walicki.

“These seniors were great leaders, all five of them, and they showed [the younger players] how to do it for sure.”

“I loved every second of it, you know?” added King. “I loved playing with Coach Clifford and all the other coaches. Lumen baseball will be with me forever and I’m just excited to see where they go on from here”

Jackson Lumen Christi finishes the season with a 30-11 record and the program’s first state finalist trophy since 2015.

