Jackson Linn’s walk-off home run gives Tulane its second straight AAC baseball title

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WGNO) — Tied at 10 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jackson Linn delivered the biggest hit of his Tulane baseball career.

Linn’s solo home home run would give Tulane the 11-10, walk-off win over Wichita State and the program’s second consecutive AAC Tournament title.

“I’ve got to be honest with you. I have no idea what pitch that was. I have no idea what I did after I hit it. I’ve got a lot of a lot of respect for that team. They threw a lot of guys out there. A lot of guys with with not a lot of rest, you know, and they were able to execute in some moments. But, you know, in that moment, I was just looking to drive something,” said Tulane junior Jackson Linn.

The home run was Linn’s second of the game and his fourth of the tournament. He was named Most Outstanding Player.

Brady Marget was also exceptional at the plate with three hits and four RBIs in the win. Former Holy Cross Tiger, Gavin Schulz delivered three more RBIs on two hits.

Tulane is now the first repeat champion in AAC Tournament history.

The Wave advance to the NCAA regional round for the second year in a row and will learn their regional destination during the selection show Monday at 11 a.m.

