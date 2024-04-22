'Jackson let Manchester City off the hook'

[Getty Images]

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes Mauricio Pochettino will be ruing "another missed opportunity" after his side spurned several big chances before eventually losing out to Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

"Chelsea should have been in front," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Nicolas Jackson has had a good first season. He's worth persevering with and has already scored as many goals as Didier Drogba did in his first season.

"But in the crunch game - the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley - he missed three really big chances. They were chances you'd expect to be converted at that level.

"You have to be scoring at least one of them. To miss all three chances let Manchester City off the hook."

Defeat confirmed Pochettino will not lift silverware in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge and Edwards believes there will be lingering frustration despite improved performances of late.

"They played well but it's another missed opportunity," he added. "We go back to the Carabao Cup final defeat by Liverpool.

"They didn't bottle it but to go to Wembley twice in a season and come away with defeats that really they will know they had chances to win will hurt.

"They are getting better under Pochettino and there are encouraging signs, but again, in big crunch moments, they've come up short. That will be a source of frustration.

"You're not going to have that many chances against a Manchester City side performing that badly very often as long as Pep Guardiola is manager. They didn't take their chance."

