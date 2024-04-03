Jackson leads Memphis against Milwaukee after 40-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (25-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (47-28, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -13; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Milwaukee Bucks after Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 40 points in the Grizzlies' 110-108 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The Bucks are 29-8 on their home court. Milwaukee is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.4 boards.

The Grizzlies are 17-22 on the road. Memphis gives up 113.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The 120.3 points per game the Bucks average are 7.2 more points than the Grizzlies give up (113.1). The Grizzlies average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Bucks give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 113-110 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Gregory Jackson led the Grizzlies with 27 points, and Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 21.9 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Santi Aldama is averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Gregory Jackson is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 107.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Damian Lillard: out (personal reasons), Jaylin Galloway: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), John Konchar: day to day (heel), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Desmond Bane: out (back), Derrick Rose: out (back), Ziaire Williams: out (hip), Yuta Watanabe: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.