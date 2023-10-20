Jackson leads Commodores to first volleyball crown

Oct. 19—OXFORD — For all of Harmony Jackson's accomplishments, there was a big piece missing: A state championship.

The senior outside hitter checked off that box Thursday afternoon, leading Lafayette to a 3-0 win (25-15, 25-21, 25-15) over East Central in the Class 5A final at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.

It's the first state title for Lafayette, which got here two years ago but lost.

"All these awards don't mean nothing," said Jackson, who was selected as this year's 5A Miss Volleyball and won the game's MVP honor. "What's really going to show is me at state — my effort at state, my attitude at state."

Her effort, and the effort of her teammates, helped the Commodores (26-11) rally in a tide-turning second set. East Central (24-15) jumped out to an early lead and was leading 18-12, and that's when junior Mabry Claire Eason took over. She had three kills and a block as Lafayette scored six straight points to tie it.

The Hornets briefly pulled back ahead, but the Dores scored the final six points of the set, ending it back-to-back kills by Jackson and Maggie Tower.

"We have a lot of weapons in the front row, and we're really lucky to have those big girls that can swing hard," Lafayette coach Taylor Elliott said. "I thought they all did a great job."

Lafayette kept it rolling in the third set. Jackson had two early kills, and her team staked a 14-6 lead.

Three more Jackson kills helped open up a 21-10 edge. She finished with a team-high 12 kills, while Eason had seven. Caroline Crockett and Bentli Spicer had 12 assists each.

Jackson wasn't just a force at the net. She had a couple of big kills from the back row and kept a lot of balls in play.

"She is an all-star. She is incredible," Elliott said. "We rally around her, the whole team knows that. When she's on, we're all on."

Morgan Mears led East Central with nine kills, while Leann Lambert had 11 assists.

