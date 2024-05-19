Jackson knocks off Cheyenne Central to claim Class 4A soccer title

May 18—ROCK SPRINGS — Jackson entered the Class 4A boys soccer state championship match outscoring opponents 134-3 on the season, including 7-0 during the state tournament.

That offensive firepower proved too much for Cheyenne Central, as the Broncs poured on three first-half goals before claiming the 4A state championship with a 4-0 win.

"We played like we went into overtime and a shootout (Friday) and had a highly emotional game," Indians coach Dirk Dijkstal said. "We came out and we got out of our element. (Jackson) has incredible first touch and possess the ball very well, which stretched us wider than normal.

"...And that's okay. That's a very good team and are really well-coached (and deserved to win). We still have the mission."

Central came into the game knowing that its defense — which had been its strong suit all year — was going to face a big test. But in the first half, the Indians' met their match in the form of the state's two best scorers.

Auggie Hoelscher and Teddy Opler combined for three goals in the first half alone. Opler got the Broncs on the board first in the fourth minute, capitalizing on a Indians' turnover.

Hoelscher netted the next two goals for Jackson, scoring in the 17th off a redirected corner kick and again in the 39th off a rebound.

"We stuck to our game plan of making small passes and getting a shot off," Opler said. "We played really quick and that's how (we were able to break Central's defense)."

Central had two prime scoring chances in the first half, but failed to capitalize on either of them. In the 15th minute, a goal from Logan Custis was waived off due to offsides. Later in the half, Sammy Shumway was robbed by freshman keeper Alexi Balog in tight.

"There's always the what-ifs, and it's definitely a momentum shift," Dijkstal said. "If one of those goes in, we're back 1-1 and its a completely different game. The knife was the third in the first, and that's really hard to come back from in a single half."

Opler put the game on ice in the 45th minute when he scored off a free kick to make it 4-0. The hill proved too high to climb for the Indians, who were unable to generate more than two shots on goal in the final 40 minutes.

"Jackson was a pretty good team and they played it right," junior Nate Brenchley said. "We tried our hardest, but we got unlucky (and ran out of gas).

"... They keep possession, which is what we try to do. But they did it better (than us) tonight."

Despite the loss, Dijkstal said he was proud of all Central has accomplished in his first two seasons at the helm. While the Indians haven't gotten over the hump, they have won back-to-back conference titles and have lost just a handful of games.

But the thing he is most proud of extends beyond the field.

"I'm incredibly proud of the stand-up guys they have become," Dijkstal said. "They are all going to be very successful in life, and I'm excited to see what they do in 20 years."

WyoSports reporter Austin Edmonds contributed to this story.

JACKSON 4, CENTRAL 0

Halftime: Jackson 3-0.

Goals: Jackson, Opler (unassisted), 4. Jackson, Hoelscher (Opler), 17. Jackson, Hoelscher (unassisted), 39. Jackson, Opler (free kick), 45.

Shots: Jackson 19, Central 5. Shots on goal: Jackson 9, Central 3. Saves: Jackson 3 (Balog), Central 5 (Somerset).

Corner kicks: Central 4, Jackson 6. Offsides: Central 2, Jackson 1. Fouls: Jackson 7, Central 11. Yellow cards: Jackson 2 (Vargas, 15, Conde, 66), Central 1 (Cone-LeBeaumont, 65).

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.