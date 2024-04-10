Jackson Holliday’s stay with Norfolk Tides ends for now with callup by Baltimore Orioles

NORFOLK — Jackson Holliday’s early season stay in Norfolk was a short one.

The Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night called up the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball after less than two weeks with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

Holliday played Tuesday in the Tides’ opening game of a series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and went 1 for 4 with a walk in a 5-2 loss. He batted .333 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games with the Tides (7-3) this season.

ESPN was first to report Holliday’s callup, and the Norfolk Tides confirmed the report to The Pilot.

Holliday, 20, was Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year last season and helped the Tides win the International League and Triple-A national championships. When major league camp broke this season, he headed to Norfolk to lead off and play second base.

Holliday, a shortstop for most of his career, spent this spring learning to play second.

The first overall pick in the 2022 draft, Holliday shot through four levels of the minors last season. He finished it with 18 games at Norfolk, batting .267 with two home runs, four doubles and nine RBIs.

Overall in 2023, Holliday hit .323 with 12 homers and 75 RBIs in 125 games in his first full pro season.

Holliday, the son of former all-star Matt Holliday, didn’t make the Orioles out of camp after hitting .311 with two homers and six RBIs in 19 Grapefruit League games.

This is a developing story.