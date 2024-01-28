Jackson Gister on his final offseason before joining Rutgers football

Preferred Walk-On athlete Jack Gister is getting ready for Rutgers football

Gister is planning to arrive on-campus come late May. A 6-foot-6, 230-pound product of Calvert Hall (Baltimore, Maryland), Gister committed to Rutgers last month.

He is an intriguing athlete who has position versatility, having played tight end and defensive end. His offseason is progressing well as he gets ready for his freshman season at Rutgers.

“Offseason is going great! I’ve been doing the strength/speed program that the Rutgers staff sent me,” Gister told Rutgers Wire.

“Also been training weekly with Courtney Greene, former Rutgers and NFL safety. On top of that I’ve been doing field work with my tight ends coach Tay Holland.”

Greene is a former All-Big East safety who was a standout under Greg Schiano 1.0.

Gister has a lot of potential on the offensive side of the ball. This past fall, he had three catches for 106 receiving yards in a loss to La Salle (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania).

He held an offer from Charlotte but committed to Rutgers because of the connection he had with the staff and the program.

When asked why Rutgers was the best fit, Gister pointed to the staff.

“The way the coaches treated me. Made me feel wanted and important,” Gister said.

“Also how hard they work, day in and day out, but most importantly the family culture. “Forget About Me I Love You” is something I can definitely get behind.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire