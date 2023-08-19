Jackson Gilbert waited for this moment. He made Westfield coach — and his dad — proud.

WESTFIELD – After patiently waiting his turn as the starting quarterback for the Westfield football team, Jackson Gilbert, finally got his chance Friday night. And he didn’t let the opportunity slip away.

In fact, none of the Shamrocks wasted the chance to avenge last year’s loss to New Palestine. Gilbert was just one of many Shamrocks who made a significant impact in a 35-14 dismantling of Class 4A, second-ranked New Palestine, which beat Westfield by two touchdowns a season ago.

Gilbert threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the win. His effort met the approval of his head coach — and dad — Jake Gilbert.

IHSAA football Week 1 roundup: Scores, highlights, statistics

Doyel: Jake Gilbert won a football title, ran for mayor. What's next? No idea.

“I’m his dad so it’s a lot harder to evaluate him,” Jake Gilbert said with a laugh. “I’m his coach here and his dad at home. I talked to him yesterday and I could tell he was ready for this moment he’s been waiting for his whole life. And I knew he was prepared. I feel like he has some things to work on, but he did some good things for our team. He’s definitely a capable quarterback, and I’m glad to have him.”

Westfield (No. 9 in Class 6A) used its offense, defense, and special teams to jump out to a 31-0 lead after three quarters.

“We had a few weeks to prepare for these guys,” Jackson Gilbert said. “There was a big reason we wanted to beat them. They beat us last year, and we took it personally. So, we prepared very well for them, and the results showed.”

If you took a quick trip to the concession stand, you may have missed the early fireworks which saw Westfield take a 14-0 in a 19-second span early in the first quarter.

On a 4th-and-5 on New Palestine’s opening drive of the game, Westfield junior defensive back Drew Law blocked a punt to give the Shamrocks great field position at the Dragons’ 28. Four plays later, Jackson Gilbert scampered nine yards for the first touchdown.

It was the Westfield defense that stepped on the ensuing possession. A Brock Stewart interception quickly led to another touchdown, a 38-yard TD pass from Gilbert to receiver Beau Braun, to help push the score to 14-0 with 8:27 still remaining in the first quarter.

The Westfield defense shined again late in the first half. Leading 17-0, the Shamrocks pinned New Palestine at its own 1-yard line. On first down, a bobbled handoff between quarterback Gavin Neal and running back Grayson Thomas led to a fumble that was picked up by Shamrocks’ junior linebacker Mikeah Webster for the touchdown. It helped push Westfield’s lead to 24-0 with 2:21 left in the half to all but put the game away.

“We used that momentum and never looked back, and we never looked at the scoreboard," Jackson Gilbert said. "We kept fighting, and we got the win.”

“The defense was the star of the show tonight,” he added. “We held them to a shutout with our starters. They didn’t score until the end, so hats off to our defense.”

Westfield High School head coach Jake Gilbert hands the ball to his son, senior Jackson Gilbert (2) during Senior Night before the start of an IHSAA varsity football game against New Palestine High School, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Westfield High School.

Junior running back Kendall Garnett paced the Shamrocks on the ground with 70 rushing yards on 16 carries.

New Palestine struggled to get anything going early, especially after the miscues on offense and special teams. The Dragons’ lone bright spot in the game was a solid-rushing attack in the second half.

Running backs Kyler Kropp and Grayson Thomas finished with 107 and 106 rushing yards, respectively. For Thomas, it put him over 4,000 yards for his career and in second place all time in the New Palestine record books.

But the night belonged to Westfield, which gave its fans a glimpse of what could be a special season.

“We had a good week of practice, and I just thought we were ready to play,” Jake Gilbert said. “I thought our seniors played really well. I was just excited about the things our team did to get a good team win.”

Westfield 34, New Palestine 14

New Palestine 0 0 0 14 — 14

Westfield 14 10 7 3 — 34

Scoring Plays

W – Jackson Gilbert 9 run (Brody Boehm kick)

W – Beau Braun 38 pass from Gilbert (Boehm kick)

W – Boehm 28 field goal

W – Mikeah Webster fumble recovery in end zone (Boehm kick)

W – Gilbert 5 run (Boehm kick)

NP – Grayson Thomas 3 run (Jake Wells kick)

W – Owen Wright 23 field goal

NP – Kyler Kropp 65 run (Wells kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — NP: Kyler Kropp 8-107, Grayson Thomas 21-106, Gavin Neal 16-73, Brady Armstrong 4-12. W: Kendall Garnett 16-70, Mikeah Webster 4-28, Austin Umbaugh 7-27, Jackson Gilbert 4-23, Aiden Grabowski 3-15, Gabriel Aramboles 1-2, Gavin McCall 1-(-17).

Passing — NP: Neal 5-15-1-65, Armstrong 1-1-7. W: Gilbert 9-16-1-146, Grabowski 2-4-0-27.

Receiving — NP: Kropp 3-54, Ty Mitchell 1-7, Mason Hiatt 1-4. W: Aramboles 3-72, Beau Braun 1-38, Broc Parker 1-22, Maximus Nosler 1-19, Will Irwin 1-12, Jacob Braun 1-5, Reis Middleton 1-5.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IHSAA football: Jake Gilbert's son, Jackson, leads Westfield to win