Jackson football's defense never shied away from challenge in loss to high-powered Mentor

Jackson's Jordan Warmath celebrates stopping a Mentor run at the goal line in the first quarter of Friday's game.

JACKSON TWP. — They spent much of the night in their own territory, looking in the eyes of an offense that never slows down.

Jackson's defensive players never shied away from the challenge. In the final analysis, they were a big reason why the Polar Bears had a shot to beat Mentor on Friday.

The Cardinals eventually prevailed 26-21 at Robert Fife Stadium. Make no mistake, though. Mentor had several chances to quickly take command. A 6-0 first-half lead could have easily been 28-0. That's how often the Polar Bears were pinned in their own territory.

Jackson's defense overcame the adversity. When the Polar Bears needed to make a big stop, they made one. It was a glorious sight for head coach Jay Rohr, who made many big stops as a Jackson linebacker years ago.

Thanks to the defense — and a 3-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Ecrement to Noah Colando — Jackson led 7-6 at halftime.

Jackson quarterback Lucas Ecrement keeps the ball in the first quarter for a gain against Mentor at home Friday, August 18, 2023.

"They were on our side of the field a long time," Rohr said. "To be up at halftime and only give up six points is a credit to our players."

Kyle Benson picked off a pass and tipped away another near the goal line in the first half. Kyle Andrews stopped another Mentor drive when he tackled running back Gino Korzunowski shy of a first down on a fourth-and-3 run from the Jackson 14. In the second half, a combined sack from Zach Ferguson and Evan Mauser, and Cooper Geissinger and Anthony Fuline interceptions also stopped Cardinal drives.

Mentor, though, would eventually be heard from. A 4-yard touchdown run from quarterback Scotty Fox and Fox's 9-yard TD pass to Evan Calderwood on back-to-back drives pushed the Cardinals ahead 20-7 early in the fourth quarter. The drive ending with Fox's TD run covered 84 yards in 13 plays.

"The one thing that was unfortunate is I think our defense ran out of gas," Rohr said. "That's not to take any credit away from Mentor. I know we were on the field a lot. They took a lot of snaps."

With a tiring defense trying to hold on, Jackson's offense kept things interesting.

Jackson defender Joseph Lattarulo (16) works to bring down Mentor's Gino Korzunowski in the first quarter of Friday's game.

Ecrement's 36-yard TD pass to Fuline cut Mentor's lead to 20-14. Fox's 41-yard TD pass to Jackson Farley made it a two-possession game, but Ecrement responded with 39-yard TD pass to Fuline in the final minute. The Cardinals closed out the game after they recovered the onside kick.

Despite being pressured several times, Ecrement still finished 16-of-30 for 256 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also for 63 yards on 26 carries.

"We know what we're going to get from Lucas," Rohr said. "He's only a sophomore and was thrown into the fire last year as a freshman. I think the pressure got to him early, and we missed some opportunities downfield. But we believe in Lucas 110%. You can see what he can do with his legs, and he has the ability to do it with his arm as well. We're proud of him."

