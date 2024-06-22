Jackson Dubois signs professional soccer contract with New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson Dubois had a hunch that this would be the year he would make the transition from New Mexico United Academy to the professional team. The former La Cueva High School standout was right.

“At the beginning of this season, when they invited me for preseason, I knew I had a shot and really wanted to go for it,” said Dubois. Even with that said, Dubois received the news of his promotion somewhat surprised. “Shocked, I was just happy honestly,” said Dubois. “I have been grinding my whole life just to get to this point and now that it has come I just have to keep grinding.”

United head coach Eric Quill felt like it was definitely time to bring Dubois up. Quill likes what he has seen from Dubois. “We really felt like he has made huge growth this year and we see a big bright future for him,” said Quill. “I am just thrilled for him and proud of him, but like I have told him before, I have been in his shoes and he is now entering the next phase of professional life.”

Dubois is the second New Mexico product to join United full-time. Former Albuquerque high standout Cristian Nava was the first. New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

