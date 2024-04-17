Jackson doesn’t make Team USA for Paris Olympics

MEMPHIS – It is the call Jaren Jackson Junior wanted. But one he did not get.

Jackson won’t be part of Team USA this summer in Paris.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the United States has set its 12-man roster for the Olympics and Jackson did not make the team despite playing in last summer’s FIBA World Cup.

Jackson coming off a great year with the Grizzlies. A career year.

Jackson averaged a career best 22 and a half points a game to go along with five-plus rebounds and over two assists.

Team USA will have some heavy hitters in Lebron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid. Kawhi Leonard reportedly gets the 12th and final spot.

