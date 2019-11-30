Jackson-Davis again doubles down, Indiana drops S. Dakota St South Dakota State's Noah Freidel (11) shoots against dIndiana's Al Durham (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double to lead Indiana past South Dakota State, 64-50, Saturday.

Justin Smith added 18 points and eight rebounds as the Hoosiers completed a November sweep and improved to 8-0.

Indiana led by 11 at the half but was never able to put away South Dakota State in the second half. The Hoosiers' largest lead came on a Jackson-Davis lob dunk with four minutes remaining that made it 62-46.

Tray Buchanan led the Jackrabbits (6-4) with 15 points. Baylor Scheierman added seven.

Indiana and South Dakota State traded 3-pointers - and turnovers - early with a 3 by Alou Dillon getting the Jackrabbits within 20-18 with a little more than seven minutes left in the half.

But Devonte Green answered with a jumper to spark an 11-0 run by Indiana, highlighted by a thundering Jackson-Davis block that turned into a dunk on the other end by Smith, that put the Hoosiers up 31-18. Indiana ended the half with a 37-26 lead.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota State: The loss snaps a two-game winning streak for two-time defending Summit League regular season champions.

Indiana: South Dakota State was the final mid-major tune-up for Indiana. After Florida State Tuesday, Indiana opens Big Ten play at Wisconsin, then plays UConn in the Jimmy V. Classic.

STAT SHEET

South Dakota State: Doug Wilson came in averaging 17.8 points to lead the Jackrabbits but was limited to just six points before fouling out. ... South Dakota State finished with 17 turnovers. ... The Jackrabbits went 19 of 56 from the field, including just 6 of 28 (21.4%) from 3-point range.

Indiana: Hoosiers open the season 8-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. ... Indiana was held to season lows of 64 points and 41.4% shooting (24-for-58). ... Indiana committed a season-high 19 turnovers.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State has five days off before playing at Montana State Thursday.

Indiana plays host to Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Tuesday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25