Jackson County residents, ages 25 and 48, die from COVID-19

Aug. 6—State health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths Friday, including a 25-year-old Jackson County man, a 48-year-old Jackson County man, a 67-year-old Lane County man and a 67-year-old Multnomah County woman.

The fatalities brought the statewide death toll to 2,889, including 164 in Jackson County.

The 25-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 July 30, and died Wednesday at Providence Medford Medical Center, according to health officials.

The 48-year-old Jackson County man tested positive Aug. 1, and died Wednesday at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Health officials said the man did not have any underlying conditions.

OHA reported 970 new cases Friday, including 141 new cases in Jackson County, the most in the state.

State health officials said the number of new cases was "lower than expected" because "a technical issue has created a backlog of unprocessed reports" that OHA and local public health departments are working through.

The new Jackson County cases increased the local caseload to 13,439.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 reached another record Friday in Southern Oregon, according to Jackson County Health and Human Services, with 104 COVID-positive patients in Oregon's hospital region No. 5, composed of Jackson and Josephine counties.

Since the start of the pandemic, 969 Jackson County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Jackson County Health and Human Services.