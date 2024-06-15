Jackson Christian football's Jay'len Mosley down to 6 schools, including Tennessee, Alabama

Jay'len Mosley has cut his list down to six.

Mosley, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound rising senior wide receiver at Jackson Christian, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the six colleges he's choosing from.

Mosley, the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner and All-West Tennessee Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, will select from Alabama, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Purdue and Tennessee.

Last season, Mosley had 1,482 receiving yards on 74 receptions with 26 touchdowns. A knee injury ended his season. and Jackson Christian lost to Columbia Academy in the TSSAA Division II-A state quarterfinals.

Mosley is listed as a four-star recruit on 247Sports Composite and has 18 offers, 11 from Power Five schools.

