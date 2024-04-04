Jackson Chourio home run, Topps releases unique card to celebrate
MILWAUKEE - Topps is releasing a unique baseball card to celebrate Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio's first big-league home run.
Chourio, 20, launched his first career homer in Wednesday's loss to the Minnesota Twins – becoming the youngest player in six years to hit a home run in the majors.
The "TOPPS NOW" card features a piece of game-used base from the game. According to Topps' website, the "NOW" series celebrates the game's big moments as they happen, releasing cards to commemorate significant moments almost immediately.
Topps' website lists the limited-edition Chourio card at $199.99. The offer expires on April 5.
Chourio, signed an $82 million, eight-year contract during the offseason. He is batting .350 with a hit in each of his first five major league games.
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: We were able to acquire a game-used base from Jackson Chourio's first ever MLB Home Run. The relics are going into Topps Now cards, available now. pic.twitter.com/zaP5asmpua
— Topps (@Topps) April 4, 2024
The Associated Press contributed to this report.