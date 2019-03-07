Jackson carries UTSA past W. Kentucky 81-76 in OT

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Jhivvan Jackson had 29 points as UTSA edged past Western Kentucky 81-76 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Jackson made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds.

Giovanni De Nicolao had 17 points for UTSA (17-13, 11-6 Conference USA). Keaton Wallace added 13 points. Byron Frohnen had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Charles Bassey had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hilltoppers (18-13, 11-7). Lamonte Bearden added 17 points and eight assists. Jared Savage had 14 points.

The Roadrunners leveled the season series against the Hilltoppers with the win. Western Kentucky defeated UTSA 96-88 on Jan. 31. UTSA finishes out the regular season against Southern Miss on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com