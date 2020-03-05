Jackson carries New Mexico past San Jose St. in MWC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Vance Jackson had 26 points and 12 rebounds as New Mexico beat San Jose State 79-66 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday.

Makuach Maluach added 22 points and seven rebounds and Corey Manigault had 18 points for New Mexico (19-13).

The Lobos play second-seeded Utah State in the quarterfinals Thursday. New Mexico beat the Aggies 66-64 in the regular-season finale, the only other matchup between the teams this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

JaQuan Lyle, who led the Lobos in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, scored seven on 1-of-7 shooting.

Seneca Knight had 22 points for the Spartans (7-24). Omari Moore added 17 points and eight steals. Brae Ivey had seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com