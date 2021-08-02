Jackson Carman takes starting RG reps at Bengals training camp

It didn’t take long for Cincinnati Bengals rookie Jackson Carman to work his way into the starting rotation at training camp.

Monday, the second-round pick was the first player to get snaps at right guard in 11 on 11s as returning line coach Frank Pollack attempts to find the best possible starting five.

As we had previously noted, Carman spent last week watching veterans Xavier Su’a-Filo and Quinton Spain get the first-team reps with the likes of Joe Burrow.

Bengals coaches have been open about the fact Carman will have to earn his starting gig and doesn’t merely get the nod because of his high draft slot. But as we pointed out last week, it would still register as a big disappointment if Carman doesn’t return some immediate value on the field as a rookie given the team’s investment in him.

It seems any concerns about this were premature though, as Carman getting on the field and competing in this capacity already is nothing short of a great sign.

