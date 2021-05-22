Jackson Carman’s rookie contract with Bengals detailed

The Cincinnati Bengals recently got second-round pick Jackson Carman under contract, leaving just two of their rookies out of 10 without ink on paper ahead of team activities next week.

Now we know more about the contract for the former Clemson offensive lineman, too.

According to reporter Aaron Wilson, Carman gets $7.449 million guaranteed with a $2.778 million signing bonus. His overall cap hit this year is $1.35 million.

Nothing shocking about those numbers, though how it plays into the team’s overall cap space heading into training camp is worth a look.

The Bengals sound like they expect Carman to come in and start at right guard right away, upgrading the spot next to newcomer Riley Reiff. It’s a good thing that he was an elite pass-blocker last year, then, and is ready to go for workouts next week.

