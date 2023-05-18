Jackson Carman getting RT reps with La’el Collins, Jonah Williams out

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman has continued to impress with his growth as a pro since that playoff game in Buffalo last year.

Most recently, Carman impressed by explaining how he’s been changing his body and game.

And right now at offseason workouts, he’s the player getting the reps at right tackle with La’el Collins and Jonah Williams rehabbing injuries, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Collins had the big knee injury last December and Williams, who shared weightlifting and rehab videos recently, continues to work away from the team — but is expected to attend mandatory activities after trade speculation.

Carman’s continued rise is a fun note here. But not to be overlooked is that this is another example of the depth that encouraged the Bengals not to use a single of their eight draft picks on the offensive line.

After all, Carman and Cody Ford will work right tackle unit Collins and Williams are ready. And if Carman doesn’t win the job there, he’s played left tackle in a playoff game and trained on the interior to start his career, too.

