Jackson Bowers, elite 4-star TE from Arizona, sets his sights on Oregon Ducks
This past weekend at the Oregon Ducks spring game, we saw a glimpse of what the future of the tight end position can be with the new offense led by OC Kenny Dillingham. If featured some vertical route concepts and an emphasis on getting pass-catchers in space, no matter their size. Players like Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao got on the stat sheet, combining for 5 catches for 91 yards.
Now we might be getting a look at what the TE position could look like a couple of years down the road. 4-star TE prospect Jackson Bower, an Arizona native who stands at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, cut down is recruiting options to 7, and he included the Ducks in the mix.
Bowers is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 TE in the 2023 class, and No. 163 player overall. Though he is currently predicted to land with the BYU Cougars, his recruitment has by no means come close to an end.
Jackson Bowers’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
AZ
TE
Rivals
3
5.7
AZ
TE
ESPN
4
81
AZ
TE
On3 Recruiting
4
89.92
AZ
TE
247 Composite
4
0.9088
AZ
TE
Vitals
Hometown
Mesa, Arizona
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
220 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on December 21, 2021
Visited Oregon on January 28, 2022
Top-7
Oregon Ducks
Auburn Tigers
BYU Cougars
Ole Miss Rebels
Washington Huskies
Top 7 what’s the move???? @bangulo @247Sports pic.twitter.com/y6tYdx7dFg
— Jackson Bowers 4⭐️TE (@jackson_bow3rs) April 24, 2022
