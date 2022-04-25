Jackson Bowers, elite 4-star TE from Arizona, sets his sights on Oregon Ducks

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
This past weekend at the Oregon Ducks spring game, we saw a glimpse of what the future of the tight end position can be with the new offense led by OC Kenny Dillingham. If featured some vertical route concepts and an emphasis on getting pass-catchers in space, no matter their size. Players like Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao got on the stat sheet, combining for 5 catches for 91 yards.

Now we might be getting a look at what the TE position could look like a couple of years down the road. 4-star TE prospect Jackson Bower, an Arizona native who stands at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, cut down is recruiting options to 7, and he included the Ducks in the mix.

Bowers is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 TE in the 2023 class, and No. 163 player overall. Though he is currently predicted to land with the BYU Cougars, his recruitment has by no means come close to an end.

Crystal Ball

Film

Jackson Bowers’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

AZ

TE

Rivals

3

5.7

AZ

TE

ESPN

4

81

AZ

TE

On3 Recruiting

4

89.92

AZ

TE

247 Composite

4

0.9088

AZ

TE

 

Vitals

Hometown

Mesa, Arizona

Projected Position

Tight End

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

220 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on December 21, 2021

  • Visited Oregon on January 28, 2022

Top-7

Twitter

1

1

