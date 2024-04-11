Jackson Blake signs three-year deal with Carolina Hurricanes

Apr. 10—GRAND FORKS — Jackson Blake came to UND in the fall of 2022. He scored a goal on his first shift of college hockey and he didn't slow down much from there.

Blake, one of the most creative talents to come to UND in the last two decades, will be moving on to pro hockey after two dazzling college seasons.

Blake signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, giving up his final two years of college eligibility. His contract begins immediately.

Blake's contract is worth $775,000 (prorated) in 2023-24 and $832,500 at the NHL level in 2024-26. If he's in the American Hockey League, his salary will be $80,000 per season. His signing bonus totals $277,500.

"Jackson is an explosive playmaker who has played a key role in North Dakota's success over the last two seasons," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said. "Hockey is in his blood and we can't wait to see how his game continues to grow at the next level."

The Hurricanes drafted Blake in the fourth round in 2021. Had Blake returned for his junior season, he could have become a free agent.

The Hurricanes made sure that didn't happen.

Blake flew to Raleigh over the weekend and worked with the training staff without a contract for a few days.

If Blake attends the Hobey Baker Award ceremony Friday in St. Paul, it will leave just two chances for him to make his NHL debut this regular season.

Carolina plays at Chicago on Sunday and at Columbus on Tuesday.

Blake is coming off one of the most prolific seasons by any UND player in recent history.

He tallied 22 goals and 60 points in 40 games for the Fighting Hawks, who won the Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season champions.

Blake was named the NCHC Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and a top-three finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which will be handed out April 12 in St. Paul.

Blake's 60 points tied Brock Boeser (2015-16) and Matt Frattin (2010-11) for the most by any UND player in the last 20 years.

He had more assists (38) than any UND player since Jeff Panzer in 2000-01.

Blake became the first UND player to reach 100 career points as a sophomore since Zach Parise in 2003-04. Only five players in program history reached 100 faster than Blake — Troy Murray, Tony Hrkac, Parise, Greg Johnson and Perry Berezan.

Blake ended his career on an 11-game point streak. He had 21 points in that span.

Blake scored a goal in his final collegiate game — a 4-3 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Maryland Heights Regional in suburban St. Louis.

The Fighting Hawks are still finalizing their roster for next season.

UND first-line center Cameron Berg, a New York Islanders draft pick, has not yet announced his intentions for next season. The junior forward tallied 20 goals and 37 points this season.

The Fighting Hawks will bring in at least three freshman forwards in potential first-round NHL draft pick Sacha Boisvert of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, winger Mac Swanson of the Fargo Force and forward Cody Croal of the Lumberjacks. San Jose Sharks pick David Klee and Calgary Flames pick Cade Littler also are possibilities.

UND also has bolstered its lineup by adding RIT forward Carter Wilkie out of the transfer portal. Wilkie, a center, has tallied back-to-back 40-point seasons.