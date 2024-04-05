Jackson Blake named Hobey Hat Trick finalist

Apr. 4—GRAND FORKS — Jackson Blake is in the Hobey Hat Trick.

The UND sophomore forward was named one of three finalists for college hockey's top individual award Thursday. The other two finalists are Boston University freshman forward Macklin Celebrini and Boston College sophomore forward Cutter Gauthier.

The award will be handed out at 5 p.m. on April 12 as part of the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn. It will be televised by NHL Network.

Final voting for the award occurred after the NCAA regionals. The Hobey Hat Trick marks the top three vote-getters.

Blake is aiming to become UND's third winner of the award. The others are Ryan Duncan in 2007 and Tony Hrkac in 1987.

Blake is UND's third Hobey Hat Trick finalist of the last five years, joining forward Jordan Kawaguchi in 2020 and forward Shane Pinto in 2021.

Blake, a 5-foot-11, 173-pound winger, tallied 22 goals and 60 points in 40 games. He matched Matt Frattin and Brock Boeser for the highest number of points by a UND player in the last 20 seasons.

He had more assists (38) than any UND player since Jeff Panzer in 2001.

Blake, a fourth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021, has not yet decided whether he will sign an NHL contract — the Canes are looking to sign him — or return for his junior season.

UND's 2023-24 season ended last week with an NCAA regional loss to Michigan.

The Eden Prairie, Minn., product racked up the awards this season.

He was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Player of the Year and Forward of the Year. He was the league's player of the month twice and helped the Fighting Hawks win the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champions for the fourth time in five years.

Blake became UND's first player to hit 100-career points as a sophomore since Zach Parise.

The only UND players who reached the Century Club in fewer games than Blake are Troy Murray, Hrkac, Parise, Greg Johnson and Perry Berezan.

Gauthier is the NCAA's goal leader with 37. He has 64 points in 39 games. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Celebrini has 32 goals and 64 points. He is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.