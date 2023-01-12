Jackson Arnold wins Gatorade National Player of the Year Award

Putting the finishing touches on an incredible senior season, Denton Guyer quarterback and Oklahoma Sooners signee, Jackson Arnold was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Arnold, in his second season starting at Guyer, combined for 4,400 total yards and 57 total touchdowns, helping his team get to the semifinals of the Class 6A Texas state playoffs. One of the best quarterbacks in the country, Jackson Arnold earned five-star status with a tremendous performance at the Elite 11 camp, winning MVP for the week’s performance.

Jackson Arnold was joined as a finalist by former OU commit and USC signee Malachi Nelson and Texas signee Arch Manning.

Former winners of the award include Kyler Murray, Peyton Manning, and Emmitt Smith. Arnold was presented the award during Denton Guyer’s signing ceremony by former Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten.

Denton Guyer quarterback and @OU_Football signee @_JacksonArnold_ was named the @Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year this morning. #SSoT was there to get his reaction to the prestigious honor. #GatoradePOY #Sooners #BoomerSooner @DentonGuyer_FB pic.twitter.com/oXHqBdNbge — Sports Stars of Tomorrow (@SportsStarsTV) January 12, 2023

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes athletes not just for their excellence on the playing surface, but for their commitment in the classroom and impact in their community. Being a Gatorade Player of the Year means paying it forward for the next generation. As part of Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, every Player of the Year receives a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners, supporting Gatorade’s ambition to fuel the future of sport.

Arnold has served as a classroom aide to a math teacher as a senior, and for the past three and a half years, he has been a member and officer in the Texas Young Men’s Service League, Lantana Chapter, which offers opportunities for mothers and sons to perform community service and philanthropic work. He maintained a weighted 4.5 GPA during his time at Guyer.

Jackson Arnold was a key 2023 commitment early in Brent Venables tenure. Though Joshua Bates was the committed before Venables arrived in Norman, Arnold was the first commitment for the Sooners’ new head coach.

That early commitment set the stage for what became a top five class in the 2023 cycle.

This week, Jackson Arnold and several other 2023 signees will make the move to Norman as an early enrollees to begin their collegiate careers and prepare for the 2023 season.

After earning five-star status, Jackson Arnold is one of the more highly-anticipated arrivals to Norman. Though he’ll likely be behind Dillon Gabriel in 2023, the future is bright for the future starting quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners.

