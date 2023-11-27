Jackson Arnold 'trusts Coach Venables' to find best OC for OU football as Jeff Lebby exits

NORMAN — All eyes are on Jackson Arnold.

The freshman quarterback is viewed by many as the future face of the Sooners. He's a former five-star prospect who 247Sports ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.

But after OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby accepted the head coaching position at Mississippi State on Sunday, there's fear within the fan base that Arnold could follow him by entering the transfer portal.

Lebby played a key role in the recruitment of Arnold, who committed to OU on Jan. 24, 2022. But coaching changes have never been an issue for Arnold according to his father, Todd.

“Jackson knew all along that this was a possibility,” Todd Arnold told The Oklahoman on Monday. “He played for three different head coaches in high school."

More: After setting OU football record, Billy Bowman 'very humbled' by interception TD returns

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

Arnold has completed 18 of 24 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in five appearances this season. He also boasts 20 carries for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Arnold is playing behind redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has one remaining year of eligibility. And while Gabriel hasn't shut down the idea of a return to Norman, the expectation has been that Arnold will take over the reins next season once OU moves to the SEC.

And while Lebby won't be around for that move, Todd Arnold says his son's loyalty to OU hasn't wavered.

"He fell in love with OU when he first stepped on the campus in January of 2022," Todd Arnold said. "He trusts Coach Venables will make the right moves for the future of the program.”

After missing out on the Big 12 Championship game for the third straight year, OU (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) must wait until Sunday to see which bowl game it’ll play in.

More: 'Trust the process': How Gavin Sawchuk became OU football's top running back

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Jackson Arnold's father speaks on future with the Sooners