How is Jackson Arnold settling in as OU football's starting QB? 'He’s definitely a leader'

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel’s message to Jackson Arnold was simple.

“He just told me to have fun and ball out,” Arnold said Tuesday. “I hope we see him down the line next year.”

With Gabriel having entered the transfer portal and committed to Oregon, Arnold is OU’s clear starting quarterback as the Sooners prepare for the Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl against Arizona, something Arnold said he’s “super pumped” about but still settling into his new role.

“I’m super excited,” Arnold said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s obviously a great opportunity for me. You know, being a freshman and getting some real experience before experiencing the SEC next year, I’m super pumped up for this opportunity.”

Gabriel had a fantastic season for the Sooners, throwing for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also ran for 373 yards and 12 scores.

Arnold appeared in six games, completing 18 of 24 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold throws during football practice in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Jackson Arnold shined in relief of Dillon Gabriel

The freshman’s most significant action came Nov. 18 at BYU when Gabriel was injured late in the first half.

Arnold threw for just 33 yards on 5-of-9 passing but engineered a fourth-quarter touchdown drive, then completed a critical third-down pass to Jalil Farooq late to put the game away.

“I don’t know now,” Arnold said when asked how much the BYU experience helped prepare him moving forward. “But I’m sure when I get in the bowl game, I’ll be grateful for my experience at BYU, to get put in at crunch time in probably not the ideal situation. I think it will be huge for me come the bowl game.”

The plan all along was for Gabriel to mentor Arnold and prepare him for the role, then move on and hand Arnold the reins heading into 2024.

But Gabriel’s success this season opened the door for his return in 2024 to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility he had remaining.

Would Arnold have considered leaving had Gabriel stayed?

“I would’ve had to evaluate where I was at here for sure,” Arnold said. “I was not swayed either which way on what I would’ve done but obviously when something like that happens you have to take a step back and see.”

Oklahoma Sooners quarterbacks Jackson Arnold, left, Davis Beville, center, and General Booty throw during football practice in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

How Jeff Lebby's exit affected Jackson Arnold's future

Gabriel ultimately chose to depart, opting to play his final college season elsewhere instead of staying or entering the NFL Draft.

Arnold said he did take time to evaluate things once offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left to become the head coach at Mississippi State, but that his trust in Brent Venables and the quickness with which offensive analyst Seth Littrell was elevated to take over as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator made the decision to stay an easy one.

“There’s always stuff to reevaluate when change happens,” Arnold said. “Obviously with Coach Lebby, the scheme he’s coaching, what he had to offer for me, but when he went to Mississippi State and especially with who we hired, I knew I was in the right spot.”

Arnold was plenty familiar with Littrell, who spent seven years as North Texas’ head coach in Denton, Texas, the same city where Arnold grew up and starred at Denton Guyer High.

“He’s helped me develop as a player, even while not in the OC role,” Arnold said. “It’s been super great to get to know him and I’m super happy he’s in the OC role now.”

Gavin Sawchuk knows what increased responsibility in a bowl game can do for a player, though Sawchuk’s elevation was on a smaller scale.

Sawchuk had just two carries in the regular season last year before getting 15 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Cheez-It Bowl.

This season, Sawchuk has been the Sooners’ leading rusher after a slow start.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold walks to a drill during football practice in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

“He’s definitely a leader,” Sawchuk said of Arnold. “It’s easy to tell when you’re around people that are just there to play and are leading the team. He definitely has that. He’s leading the team. I completely trust him. Going back to BYU, I knew he would handle business that day. I knew he was ready to go, ready to play. He’s a leader and everybody on the team trusts him.”

That trust, Arnold said, has been key as he makes the transition.

Losing a quarterback like Gabriel could cause trepidation in some programs, but with the Sooners, Arnold has long been seen as the quarterback of the future beginning in 2024.

So, it’s one game earlier than expected but it isn’t throwing OU off course.

“Having the coaches’ trust is a huge thing for me and knowing that the coaches are trusting of me to go out and perform my best and they’re not changing the gameplan whatsoever, we’re running the same stuff,” Arnold said. “We would’ve run the same stuff if Dillon was here too, so just that trust they have in me is really special to me.”

But Arnold said taking over a leadership role heading into the bowl after taking a back seat to Gabriel and others during the regular season is a strange one.

“It’s a weird position for me to now step up and be a leader in that position,” Arnold said. “Now I feel like I have to step up and be a vocal leader and be the glue for this offense in the bowl game.”

Tuesday’s practice was the Sooners’ third since returning from time off following the Nov. 24 regular-season finale against TCU.

Arnold said the first two practices — without Gabriel or Lebby — were “a little off.”

“The energy was off a little bit,” Arnold said. “But I think today (Tuesday) was big for us getting our mojo back and kind of getting things rolling around.”

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN)

