Jackson Arnold set to redshirt for the Oklahoma Sooners

Late in last week’s blowout win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, the starters for the Oklahoma Sooners came out of the game. But it wasn’t former five-star Jackson Arnold who replaced Dillon Gabriel. Instead, it was Davis Beville.

This had many, including myself, scratching their heads. They were excited to see Arnold in some game action to get a chance to sling the football around. After the game, Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby both spoke about potentially redshirting the freshman.

Venables elaborated on that plan going forward in his press conference on Tuesday.

“You are always trying to be mindful of that,” Venables said. “Every player and sometimes you can potentially do it and sometimes that was the plan but there’s disaster that happens and then you got to make a hard right-hand turn. You always are looking at Plan A or Plan B, best-case scenario, worst-case scenario but he’s still been able to take all of the reps just in case something unforeseen happens. So he can stay ready. He’s had tremendous growth and maturity.”

I understand both sides to redshirting Arnold or not. On one hand, it makes sense to get him as many reps as possible before he takes the reins, possibly next season. In a blowout win, it would be great to let him play a whole quarter.

On the other hand, it’s not always a guarantee he’s gone in three seasons. Is it likely, sure but what if something unforeseen happens and you wish you had that redshirt season? It makes sense not to have to blow it in a blowout win.

Also, if Gabriel decides not to play in the bowl game, assuming he doesn’t come back for 2024, Arnold can play that whole game and it doesn’t affect the four-game rule for redshirting. That would probably be the best-case scenario for Oklahoma to have Arnold start and play in the bowl game.

Everyone is anxious to see the talented freshman play again, but just be patient, his time is coming.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire