‘Will Jackson Arnold be ready?’: Addressing ESPN’s biggest question for the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners former five-star quarterback, Jackson Arnold, is the guy going into 2024. It’s undisputed who the quarterback will be. And there’s good reason for it.

Arnold is an incredible talent.

Sure, the Arizona game was a bit of a mixed bag. There was a lot of good, but the four turnovers spoiled what could have been a fantastic first start.

Chalk it up to freshman miscues, not playing fast enough, or not realizing he can’t get away with the same throws in college that he did in high school. Still, Arnold showed a ton of promise on several big-time throws throughout the 2023 season that should have fans excited about his potential.

However, ESPN is wondering if Arnold will be ready. In their look at the biggest question facing each top 25 team, the worldwide leader in sports asked, “How ready is Jackson Arnold?”

Arnold, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the No. 3 overall prospect, was thrust into a starting role for the Alamo Bowl after the transfer of starting QB Dillon Gabriel, who decamped for Oregon while Jeff Lebby, the OC/QB coach who recruited Arnold, also left to be the Mississippi State coach. The good: Arnold threw for 339 yards and two TDs. The bad: He also threw three interceptions. With a full spring as the starter under new coordinators Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley, the spring will be a sprint to get Arnold up to speed for the Sooners’ first SEC season and one of the country’s toughest schedules. — Dave Wilson, ESPN

While the Alamo Bowl turnovers may cause some to slow down on their expectations for Arnold in year one. But don’t let the turnovers take away from some of the big-time throws he made in the game.

Arnold was one of the biggest risers at the position over his final two seasons at Denton Guyer. The arm talent is evident and he has plus mobility. He’s the prototypical quarterback size and the right attitude to put the work in to take his game to another level.

Sure, there’s an offensive coordinator transition that’s happening, but Seth Littrell is a good playcaller in his own right. On short notice, the Sooners were moving the ball well under Littrell, but the six turnovers halted what could have been a strong Alamo Bowl performance.

The Sooners are making the move into the SEC, which will provide new challenges. At the same time, Oklahoma is bringing back nearly all of its critical skill position players and bringing in upgrades as well.

If the Sooners offensive line can come together with all of the transfer additions they’ve made, Arnold should be just fine in 2024.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire