Jackson Arnold outside the top 10 in ESPN's 2024 spring quarterback rankings

Anytime you have turnover at quarterback, there are bound to be questions about how the offense will perform the following season.

The Sooners are one of the teams across the country that will be starting a new quarterback in 2024. Jackson Arnold takes over for Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon. And while there may be some uncertainty, the Sooners have one of the best young quarterbacks in the country.

The former five-star prospect isn’t one of the favorites to win the Heisman in 2024 and at this point. At this point he’s just outside the top-10 of ESPN’s quarterback rankings heading into the spring. And a lot of where Arnold is ranked is likely related to his inexperience at the collegiate level.

The only player without much experience that’s ranked ahead of Arnold is Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleavea.

Arnold has a lot of talent and is a highly-regarded quarterback, but he and Iamaleava have a lot to prove still. But they’ve got all the talent in the world, and both former five-star quarterbacks were able to get their first start during bowl season.

Arnold and Iamaleava will likely provide the fireworks in the Oklahoma Sooners first conference game in the SEC when they welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to town. That could be the start of a fantastic quarterback battle over the next several years. In the offenses they run with the talent that both schools possess, both former five-star quarterbacks could be dark-horse Heisman contenders in 2024 and frontrunners in 2025.

For the Sooners, everything is set up for Arnold to find himself ranked much higher in these quarterback rankings by the end of the season. The offensive line will come together and the Sooners have a deep pool of skill talent for Arnold to work with.

Here’s a look at ESPN’s top 10.

1. Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs

Carson Beck has the benefit of quarterbacking arguably the best team in the nation heading into 2024. But he’s no bus driver. Beck had a fantastic season in his first year as a starter for Georgia.

2. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks

Dillon Gabriel’s move to Oregon was huge for the Ducks. They won’t miss a beat after losing Bo Nix to the NFL. Gabriel was one of the best quarterbacks in the country in 2023.

3. Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns

Quinn Ewers had a solid season in 2023, helping the Texas Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff. Now he’s one of the frontrunners for the Heisman and the Longhorns are a favorite in the SEC. But they lost a lot of skill talent. Can Ewers overcome the losses of Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Ja’Tavion Sanders?

4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide

Jalen Milroe’s season started off rough, but down the stretch he was really good. He completed 65% of his passes and totaled 35 touchdowns. Can Kalen DeBoer help him reach another level?

5. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats

The Oklahoma Sooners saw first hand what Noah Fifita was capable of in the Alamo Bowl. He’s a good player with a high ceiling. The question with Arizona is can they withstand the loss of Jed Fisch, who departed for Washington after DeBoer left for Alabama.

6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels

7. Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

Jalon Daniels is one of the enigmas of college football. When healthy, he’s as good as it gets in the sport. The problem is he’s struggled with his health. Then there was talk he might transfer. Well, the Jayhawks keep their QB and with Lance Leipold extended, Kansas could be a threat in the new-look Big 12.

8. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Talent isn’t the issue for Shedeur Sanders, protection is. He was under pressure a lot in 2023 and 2024 won’t be much better if Deion Sanders hasn’t figured out his offensive line.

9. Cam Rising, Utah Utes

The Utes were good in 2023, but they weren’t the same without Cam Rising. He makes his return for 2024, bringing his moxy and leadership with him as Utah makes the move to the Big 12.

10. Cam Ward, Miami Hurricanes

There was talk that Cam Ward would be heading to the NFL. But he’s sticking around for one more year at the collegiate level, but this time with the Miami Hurricanes. Will he be enough for the Hurricanes to ascend the ACC ranks and become a College Football Playoff contender?

Others receiving votes

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) carries the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half of the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome.

