Jackson Arnold is OU football's QB of the future. How does he view Sooners' OC situation?

NORMAN — The past 48 hours have been an OU football frenzy on social media.

The commotion began on Sunday when OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left the program to become Mississippi State's head coach. And as those within the fan base wondered who the Sooners would hire as their new offensive coordinator, they also wondered about Jackson Arnold.

The five-star freshman quarterback is viewed by many as the future face of the Sooners. But despite Lebby's departure and the noise on social media, Arnold remained patient with OU.

"He trusts Coach Venables will make the right moves for the future of the program," Todd Arnold, Jackson's father, told The Oklahoman on Monday.

More: Mussatto's Minutes: Jeff Lebby is latest OU offensive coordinator to get head coaching gig

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

Brent Venables reportedly made that move on Tuesday. OU will promote offensive analyst Seth Littrell and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to co-offensive coordinators, according to a report from Sooner Scoop.

So, how is Jackson's relationship with Littrell, who figures to be OU's new play caller on offense.

"He really likes Seth," Todd Arnold told The Oklahoman on Tuesday night. "(Jackson) told us this weekend that they have a good relationship. ... Successful programs lose coordinators. Prepared programs seem to have guys on the staff that often fill vacancies."

Prior to joining OU as an offensive analyst in March, Littrell spent the past seven seasons as North Texas' head coach.

That head coaching experience goes a long way in the eyes of Todd Arnold, who pointed to a setback Georgia overcame this past offseason. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken left the program to become the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator.

Georgia promoted offensive analyst Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State (2015-19), as its new offensive coordinator. It was a home-run hire for the Bulldogs, who are 12-0 (8-0 SEC) so far this season and No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

OU hopes to have similar success with the promotions of Littrell and Finley, another former OU player who has served as the team's tight ends coach since 2021.

"Georgia being undefeated after losing an OC isn’t a coincidence," Todd Arnold said. "It’s a winning strategy to hire former head coaches."

More: OU football rewind: Why Brent Venables didn't hesitate to go for it on fourth down vs. TCU

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football QB Jackson Arnold 'really likes' new co-OC Seth Littrell