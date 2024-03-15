Jackson Arnold Oklahoma Sooners most important player in 2024 per CBS Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners are one of several teams in the SEC that will be breaking in new quarterbacks in 2024. The Sooners have the luxury of going from Dillon Gabriel to Jackson Arnold, a former five-star quarterback and Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Sure, there may be some growing pains as Arnold enters his first year as a starter. But he’ll spend this spring taking all of the first-team reps in practice. And against an Oklahoma defense that will be pretty good in 2024, Arnold should be up to speed by the time the Sooners take the field in the fall.

Anytime you’re the quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, the expectations are high. Nobody knows that better than Arnold. He’s critical to Oklahoma’s success in 2024, and that’s why CBS Sports named him the Sooners’ most important player for this season.

Oklahoma practically shoved two-year starter Dillon Gabriel out of the door to make way for Arnold, a former five-star prospect who spent most of his freshman season in a backup role. He did get to start Oklahoma’s Alamo Bowl showdown against Arizona, and though he got better as the game wore on, he threw three bad interceptions and largely struggled with commanding the offense. Oklahoma is hitching its schooner to Arnold without many viable alternatives if he can’t handle a full-time starting role. – Will Backus, CBS Sports

You can’t overlook the interceptions or the fumble. There were plays that Arnold would want back. But to say they were “bad interceptions” is a bit misleading.

He was late to the sideline on one throw, but the other two were really good plays by the defense to come up with the pick.

It’s also a bit off to say Arnold “largely struggled with commanding the offense.” The Sooners put up 562 total yards of offense. Arnold threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 38 yards in the game. The Sooners had two red zone trips wiped out by Jalil Farooq fumbles. That took away at least six points and could have very well taken touchdowns off the board. They score on those red zone trips and the game looks a lot different.

Arnold is a really good quarterback. He has NFL talent. He’ll learn from the throws that didn’t work against Arizona. He’s not going to turn the ball over with that kind of regularity after having a full offseason as the starter.

He is Oklahoma’s most important player because of the position he plays. The Sooners have the skill talent, and though there are questions along the offensive line right now, those questions will be answered by the time SEC play rolls around.

Arnold has a high ceiling. And the sky is the limit with him at the helm.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire