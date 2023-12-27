How will Jackson Arnold fare in debut as OU football starting QB in Alamo Bowl vs Arizona?

NORMAN — OU concludes its season with an Alamo Bowl game against Arizona at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in San Antonio.

The Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) are looking to earn their second Alamo Bowl win in three seasons, while the Wildcats (9-3, 7-2 Pac 12) hope to earn their first bowl win since 2015. Here's a look at some key points to watch in the postseason matchup.

3 players to watch for OU football vs. Arizona

OU quarterback Jackson Arnold: The five-star freshman will make his first career start following the departure of Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon on Dec. 9. Arnold completed 18 of 24 passes for 202 yards and three total touchdowns during the regular season, but he's now tasked with leading OU in San Antonio.

OU offensive lineman Jacob Sexton: After tearing his ACL in OU's Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State last season, the sophomore figures to start at right tackle in San Antonio. Sexton is a key piece to an OU offensive line that'll have plenty of new faces next season.

OU safety Peyton Bowen: The five-star freshman recorded 33 tackles (one for loss) and one forced fumble during the regular season. OU took a hit at the safety position when Key Lawrence transferred to Ole Miss on Dec. 14, but Bowen is one of the team's most promising prospects.

2 big questions for OU football vs. Arizona

How will Jackson Arnold handle the starting role?: Arnold is tasked with leading OU into the SEC next season. It's a tall order for the former five-star prospect, but the Alamo Bowl is a valuable opportunity for Arnold to get some starting experience.

Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) throws against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Can OU end its bounce-back season in style? After finishing last season with a losing record (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) for the first time since 1998, OU made strides this season. The Sooners are 10-2 (7-2), and an Alamo Bowl win would be a perfect ending to a bounce-back campaign.

1 wild prediction for OU football vs. Arizona

OU's defense will record two interceptions: Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita only threw five interceptions in the regular season, but he he'll be challenged on Thursday. OU's defense recorded 19 interceptions in the regular season, which ranked second in the nation, and I believe it'll pick off two passes in San Antonio.

—Justin Martinez, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs. Arizona: Can Jackson Arnold, Sooners win Alamo Bowl?