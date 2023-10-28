Here are the Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 11 of the 2023 season

Offense

Carson Howell, Bolivar Central: Howell was 13-of-18 passing for 431 yards and seven touchdowns in a 76-20 victory over Liberty. He also had a rushing TD.

Javin Polk, Bolivar Central: Polk had four receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Joe Gibson, Bolivar Central: Gibson had 118 yards of total offense and accounted for two touchdowns.

Ashton Hutcherson, Huntingdon: Hutcherson carried the ball 14 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Peabody.

Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon: Eubanks rushed for 114 yards on 15 attempts and two touchdowns.

Tate Surber, McKenzie: Surber was 15-of-21 passing for 218 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over West Carroll.

Colt Norden, McKenzie: Norden caught seven passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

Brady Brewer, McKenzie: Brewer ran the ball 12 times for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Jacobi Melton, McKenzie: Melton rushed for 80 yards on six attempts and a touchdown.

Jaydon Peete, Milan: Peete rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown in a 48-14 loss to Riverside. Defensively, he added six total tackles.

Carmelo Jones, Milan: Jones had seven carries for 72 yards. Defensively, he added six total tackles.

Desmond Thomas, Riverside: Thomas ran the ball 21 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Milan.

Stone Wallace, Riverside: Wallace had eight carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for 66 yards.

Jayden Milton, West Carroll: Milton had 108 yards of total offense and threw for a touchdown in a 42-13 loss to McKenzie.

Darion Taylor, West Carroll: Taylor caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

Ace Fisher, McKenzie: Fisher had four solo tackles and four assists in a 42-13 win against West Carroll.

Mikkel Cunningham, Milan: Cunningham had four solo tackles and three assists in a 48-14 loss to Riverside.

Nick Andre, West Carroll: Andre had seven total tackles, including two for loss, in a 42-13 loss to McKenzie.

Special teams

Parker Wilks, Riverside: Wilks returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in a 48-14 victory against Milan.

Submit your team's Top Performers to: cvantuyl@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Jackson area top performers for Week 11