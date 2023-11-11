Here are Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 13 of the 2023 season

Offense

Ashton Hutcherson, Huntingdon: Hutcherson ran the ball 20 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over Milan.

Brady Warbritton, Huntingdon: Warbritton rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a punt 50 yards for a TD.

Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon: Eubanks accounted for 92 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

Will Johnson, Milan: Johnson was 10-of-16 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown in a 49-20 loss to Huntingdon. He also rushed for two TDs.

Carson Pruitt, Milan: Pruitt had four receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

Jaydon Peete, Milan: Peete had eight total tackles and a sack in a 49-20 loss to Huntingdon.

Shaun Holloway, Milan: Holloway had seven total tackles.

Special teams

Tannor Hendrix, Ripley: Hendrix kicked a pair of field goals (18 and 20 yards) in a 38-6 loss to Covington.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TSSAA football: Jackson area top performers for Week 13