Here are Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 13 of the 2023 season:
Offense
Ashton Hutcherson, Huntingdon: Hutcherson ran the ball 20 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over Milan.
Brady Warbritton, Huntingdon: Warbritton rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a punt 50 yards for a TD.
Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon: Eubanks accounted for 92 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.
Will Johnson, Milan: Johnson was 10-of-16 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown in a 49-20 loss to Huntingdon. He also rushed for two TDs.
Carson Pruitt, Milan: Pruitt had four receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Defense
Jaydon Peete, Milan: Peete had eight total tackles and a sack in a 49-20 loss to Huntingdon.
Shaun Holloway, Milan: Holloway had seven total tackles.
Special teams
Tannor Hendrix, Ripley: Hendrix kicked a pair of field goals (18 and 20 yards) in a 38-6 loss to Covington.
