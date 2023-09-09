Here are the Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 4 of the 2023 season

Here are Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 4 of the 2023 season.

Offense

Jaylen Boggs, Camden: Boggs rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown in a 62-25 loss to Milan.

Ashton Hutcherson, Huntington: Hutcherson carried the ball 10 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Columbia Academy.

Austin Kelley, Jackson Christian: Kelley was 11-of-14 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over USJ.

Jay’Len Mosley, Jackson Christian: Mosley caught seven passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he added an interception return for a TD.

Deuce Lawrence, Jackson Christian: Lawrence ran the ball 14 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Johnson, Milan: Johnson was 6-of-6 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-25 victory over Camden. He also ran for 40 yards.

Carson Pruitt, Milan: Pruitt caught three passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Carmelo Jones, Milan: Jones had 164 yards of total offense and accounted for two touchdowns.

Jaydon Peete, Milan: Peete had four carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Sammie Smith, Ripley: Smith accounted for four touchdowns (two running and two passing) in a 40-13 victory over McNairy Central.

Defense

Case Stone, McNairy Central: Stone had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in a 40-13 loss to Ripley.

Ezekiel House-Waycaster, McNairy Central: House-Waycaster had nine tackles and three sacks.

Tyler Montgomery, McNairy Central: Montgomery had eight tackles.

De’Quan Graves, Milan: Graves had five solo tackles and six assists in a 62-25 win against Camden.

Jaydon Peete, Milan: Peete had eight total tackles, including two sacks.

Shaun Holloway, Brennan Hudson and Terrence Moses, Milan: The Bulldog trio each had six total tackles. Hudson also registered a sack.

Special teams

Cordarius Johnson, Milan: Johnson returned a second-quarter punt 35 yards for a touchdown in a 62-25 victory against Camden.

