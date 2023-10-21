Here are the Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 10 of the 2023 season

Offense

Carson Howell, Bolivar Central: Howell threw for 203 yards, ran for 114 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in a 28-21 victory over Scotts Hill.

Gage Lee, Camden: Lee rushed the ball seven times for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 61-13 loss to Huntingdon.

Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon: Eubanks carried the ball 12 times for 129 yards and four touchdowns in a 61-13 victory over Camden.

Ashton Hutcherson, Huntingdon: Hutcherson rushed for 92 yards on 12 attempts and a touchdown.

Austin Kelley, Jackson Christian: Kelley was 15-of-24 passing for 220 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-7 victory over Harding Academy.

Jay’len Mosley, Jackson Christian: Mosley caught nine passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

Deuce Lawrence, Jackson Christian: Lawrence ran the ball seven times for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Jaydon Peete, Milan: Peete rushed for 72 yards on 15 attempts and three touchdowns in a 48-6 victory over Peabody. Defensively, he had seven solo tackles and a sack.

Brennan Hudson, Milan: Hudson had 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he added seven solo tackles.

Will Johnson, Milan: Johnson was 8-of-9 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Cordarius Johnson, Milan: Johnson caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Spencer, USJ: Spencer had two rushing touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over St. Benedict.

Defense

Kyjuan Fentress, Bolivar Central: Fentress had nine tackles, including four for loss, and a sack in a 28-21 win against Scotts Hill.

Nathan Redman, Camden: Redman registered 16 tackles in a 61-13 loss to Huntingdon.

