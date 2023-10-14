Here are the Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 9 of the 2023 season

Here are Jackson area high school football top performers from Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Offense

Isaac Moore, Camden: Moore carried the ball 23 times for a school-record 381 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-26 victory over West Carroll.

Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon: Eubanks rushed for 76 yards on eight attempts and three touchdowns in a 51-0 victory over Gibson County.

Ashton Hutcherson, Huntingdon: Hutcherson ran the ball 10 times for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Brady Warbritton, Huntingdon: Warbritton had 97 yards of total offense and a touchdown.

Tyreke Hutch, Huntingdon: Hutch had 60 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Jackson Overton, McNairy Central: Overton had 202 yards rushing, 100 yards passing and accounted for three touchdowns in 47-0 victory over Liberty.

Ezekiel House-Waycaster, McNairy Central: House-Waycaster rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Brennan Hudson, Milan: Hudson had 90 yards of total offense and two rushing touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Trezevant.

Will Johnson, Milan: Johnson was 5-of-8 passing for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Milton, West Carroll: Milton ran the ball 23 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-26 loss to Camden. Defensively, he had five total tackles.

Zach Fowler, West Carroll: Fowler was 10-of-15 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards.

Nate Wykoff, West Carroll: Wykoff had four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

Hayden Jennette, Camden: Jennette had 10 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and a sack in a 28-26 win against West Carroll.

Nathan Redman, Camden: Redman had 11 tackles, including one for loss.

Gage Lee, Camden: Lee registered 10 tackles.

Jack Odom, Camden: Odom had six tackles and an interception.

Jaydon Peete, Milan: Peete had seven solo tackles and five assists a 49-0 win against Trezevant.

De’Quan Graves and Lincoln Reel, Milan: Graves had seven solo tackles, while Reel had four solo tackles and two assists.

Braidan Gonzales, Milan: Gonzales had two interceptions, including one returned 17 yards for a touchdown.

Devin Chatman, Milan: Chatman returned a fourth-quarter fumble for a touchdown.

Darion Taylor, Joseph Brogdon and Jaxon Mims, West Carroll: Taylor and Brogdon each had six total tackles, while Mims added five.

