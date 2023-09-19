Jackson area high school fall sports top performers for Week 6 of the 2023 season

Here's the list of Jackson area high school fall sports top performers for Week 6 of the 2023 season.

Monday

VOLLEYBALL

Kenzie Reeves, Lexington: Reeves collected 14 assists, seven kills and five aces in a 25-12, 25-9, 25-17 victory over North Side.

Callie Finalyson, McNairy Central: Finalyson had nine kills, 11 assists, seven aces and 11 assists in a 28-30, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16 victory over Hardin County.

Stella Huber, Lexington: Huber tallied 13 kills and six digs in a 3-0 win against North Side.

Addi Day, McNairy Central: Day had seven kills and 12 digs in a 3-1 win against Hardin County.

Carly Williams and Emmy Corbitt, Lexington: Williams and Corbitt had 14 assists and six aces, respectively, in a 3-0 victory against North Side. The duo combined for 15 digs.

Jasmin Bolf and Brooklyn Ricks, McNairy Central: Bolf and Ricks registered eight kills and five kills, respectively, in a 3-1 victory against Hardin County. Bolf added seven digs; Ricks had four blocks.

BOYS GOLF

Carson Daniel, Bolivar Central: Daniel won medalist honors in the District 13-A championship at the Tennessee River Golf Club. The Tigers shot 336.

Acen Lambert, McNairy Central: Lambert shot 78 to capture second place in the District 13-A championship at the Tennessee River Golf Club. The Bobcats (347) finished 11 strokes behind Bolivar Central for the team title.

GIRLS GOLF

Cadey Maness, McNairy Central: Maness shot 83 to win medalist honors in the District 13-A championship at the Tennessee River Golf Club.

