Jackson Appel's homer hat trick leads No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team to walk-off win vs. UTSA

Thanks to 3 home runs from senior catcher Jackson Appel, the Texas A&M baseball team avoided a midweek upset loss at home versus the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The No. 3 Aggies (29-4) walked off with a narrow 6-5 victory against the Roadrunners (19-14) on Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park in College Station. Texas A&M scored once in the third, eighth and ninth innings, respectively, and 3 in the fifth.

All 3 of Appel's homers were of the oppo-taco variety, each belted to the left of Olsen Field. The two-time All-Ivy League selection went 3-for-4 with 4 runs batted in, 3 runs scored and 1 walk.

Junior right-handed pitcher Chris Cortez (4-1) pitched the final 4.0 innings to earn the win. He allowed 2 hits and 1 walk with 7 strikeouts on 54 pitches.

The Aggies will now gear up for arguably their toughest SEC home series of the season thus far with three games this weekend versus No. 6 Vanderbilt. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

https://twitter.com/aggiebaseball/status/1777876430157668561?s=61&t=k8XumFLQUO0hrsIQLjmKwA

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Jackson Appel's homer hat trick leads No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team to walk-off win vs. UTSA